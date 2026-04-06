Falling star: How Giorgia Meloni fell to earth

Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s second term, she has positioned herself as someone who can curry favour and avoid retaliation which Italy can ill afford while steering clear of a clash with EU institutions that service Italy’s enormous public debt. It was a delicate balance she maintained remarkably well.

But as Trump’s popularity craters in Europe, and the continent finds a backbone in its dealings with him, Meloni is discovering that being a favourite of the US president can be a liability.

Meloni was elected in 2022, six months after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, on a far-right platform in a coalition including lawmakers who sounded pro-Russia. But she quickly dispelled concerns among mainstream European politicians that they would be dealing with another Viktor Orban, Hungary’s Russia-friendly leader. Italy has sent military aid to Ukraine and is a member of the ‘coalition of the willing’, a group of 30 countries committed to security guarantees for Ukraine after a ceasefire.

With Trump, she managed to avoid the cycle of deference and rejection that some European leaders fell into. Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain, for example, proffered a royal invitation during his first Oval Office visit, only for the relationship to crumble. Meloni seemed to have obtained real favour partly attributable to her style, which is accommodating but never grovelling; partly to ideological affinity. She was the only sitting European leader to attend his inauguration, and Trump recently described her as “a great leader and a friend of mine”.