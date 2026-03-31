Faith refined: Is there a religious revival in America?

But most of the time, what determines whether a major religion is growing or shrinking is not the convert mentality. It is how many children its adherents are having, and whether it feels like a default for those children to remain with the faith in adulthood. A certain sense of normalcy is helpful for that kind of religious growth—a feeling that life is basically stable, that your religious worldview is compatible with your practical ambitions, and that God is in his heaven and all is right with America.

Conversion from outside a faith, on the other hand, often proceeds from a sense of cultural abnormalcy — a feeling of dislocation, rupture, or crisis. Some people’s impulse to seek God in new terrain, to leap or swim into a new tradition, can grow stronger during exactly the sort of unstable cultural moments that make others less likely to stick with an inherited and loosely held religious commitment.