Fading lifelines: Dying rivers tear up Europe’s future

Near Prahovo, Serbia, Nazi ships scuttled in 1944 now lie broken-backed on sandbanks. In Croatia, a 1930s cargo ship protruded from the water. On the newly exposed riverbed of the Danube in Bulgaria, what local experts say is most likely part of the skeleton of an ancient mammoth was found scattered across the sand, like discarded bones after a giant’s picnic.

Much of Europe is in the middle of a severe drought, and major rivers have been reduced to a fraction of their usual size. Europe’s second-longest river, the Danube, is now facing record lows, recently measuring just 9 inches deep in Budapest. Part of Italy’s mighty Po River is also at a record summertime low. And the Rhine, a major outlet for trade flowing from the Alps to the North Sea, is now shallower than at any time since records began.

This summer, the transport of chemicals, oil products and other goods on the Rhine and the Danube ground almost to a halt in places. Romania shut down a nuclear plant cooled by the Danube, and Hungary narrowly avoided doing so. The carmakers Dacia and Ford agreed to temporarily cease production in their Romanian factories to save power.

For some in Europe, climate change seemed like a problem that mainly afflicted faraway places. In recent years, wildfires on the continent, together with heatwaves and the drying of the rivers, have brought it home, where it’s beginning to alter the old map of Europe’s power and wealth. If the Rhine and Danube run even drier, the map will have to be redrawn.

Over the past 80 years or so, these rivers have served as the crucibles of the continent’s industrial power and the outlets for its trade. German industry, which powered the country’s famous post-war growth, was heavily concentrated around the confluence of the Rhine and Ruhr. The port at the Rhine’s mouth in the Netherlands rose to become the busiest in Europe.