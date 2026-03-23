Exit strategy: How Trump should extricate from Iran

This is not encouraging, and I fear Trump will try to extricate himself by escalating. He has ordered the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to the area. One plausible use of those 2,500 Marines would be to seize Kharg Island, the base of much of Iran’s oil industry. Back in 1988, Trump told The Guardian that the US was too weak and that if he had been in charge, “I’d do a number on Kharg Island. I’d go in and take it.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a hawkish adviser, recently urged Trump to move on Kharg. “If Iran loses control or the ability to operate its oil infrastructure from Kharg Island, its economy is annihilated,” Graham posted. “He who controls Kharg Island controls the destiny of this war.”

Another option is for Marines to seize Iranian-occupied islands in the Strait of Hormuz. But if Iran did not cave, would Marines continue to occupy territory as they took losses from missiles and drones? Meanwhile, Iran could escalate by calling on Yemen’s Houthis to block the Red Sea, further gumming up trade. We haven’t yet seen major cyber or terrorist attacks by Iran, but I suspect we will.