Existential deterrence: Why Iran favours the nuclear option

The American and Israeli campaign against Iran is motivated by a fear of the first scenario: a Middle East remade by Iranian nuclear blackmail. However, the conflict to date has made the second scenario more relevant. It has been demonstrated that Iran already possesses a nuclear-esque deterrent — a credible threat of mass destruction that places strict limits on what its opponents can reasonably risk.

Unlike North Korea, the Iranian regime does not yet have a brace of nuclear warheads to keep America at bay. Yet, it wields an escalatory power that was unavailable to Saddam Hussein or Muammar Gaddafi. The first great move is the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, damaging global energy markets. The second is the threat to destroy the broader infrastructure of the Persian Gulf, from refineries to desalination plants. This is usable only in extremis, as an act of murder-suicide, but remains a potent threat for a regime facing existential defeat.