EV policy: Big shift needs big plan

It must be recognised that lower tariffs can create market demand, but they do not automatically establish a local supply chain. Establishing a robust domestic ecosystem requires Production Linked Incentives directed specifically at components where India remains entirely import-dependent, rather than generic EV assembly, where domestic capability already exists.

Strategic incentives must target advanced battery cell manufacturing, processed lithium and cobalt refining, rare-earth magnets, and automotive-grade semiconductors required for Battery Management Systems and inverters.

Furthermore, every manufacturer participating in the concessional window must strictly adhere to a phased roadmap for domestic value addition. This should mandate 25% local sourcing by year three and 50% by year five. Without enforcing this structural discipline, India risks building a massive market for foreign technology rather than establishing a durable platform for indigenous capability.

A rapid transition creates legitimate anxiety for India’s existing automotive manufacturers. Engine foundries, transmission machining lines and fuel-system suppliers represent billions in invested capital and hundreds of thousands of jobs. The answer is not to slow the transition but to make it survivable. Incentivising “flex-line” manufacturing — where common welding, assembly and paint infrastructure handles both ICE and EV models — allows legacy producers to scale electric output alongside demand while redirecting combustion-engine capacity toward export markets where the ICE phase-out will take longer.

India has a narrow window — perhaps three years — before global EV supply chains lock into configurations that exclude us. China already dominates battery cell manufacturing, and Western industrial blocs are building vertically integrated ecosystems at a pace. If India waits for a perfect domestic EV industry before opening its market, it will arrive late to a race that has already been run.

The Finance Ministry’s circular tells us that the government sees the direction. But it does not move the market. For that, India needs a duty framework covering every vehicle category, a Bank Guarantee model that locks in manufacturing without freezing capital, PLIs targeting the components we actually lack and a flex-line strategy that brings the legacy industry forward.

The bus that replaces ten thousand barrels of diesel over its lifetime is not a climate gesture. It is a strategic asset. India has enough of them to matter — if only we make them affordable enough to buy.