European imperialism: Can new Dataland museum escape colonial legacy ?

Dataland promotes its “permission-based” approach to using data from institutions. It cites contemporary collaboration with the Yawanawá people of the Amazon as “radically responsible”. But Dataland does not appear to apply its own ethical standards to the vast historical resources it sources from its partner museums.

It is silent on the obligations it may have to contemporary descendants of communities from which specimens and knowledge were extracted. It provides no guardrails about appropriate cultural protocols or safeguards. This approach is out of step with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The lack of transparency and self-awareness regarding the large nature model’s use of historical collection materials is a significant oversight. Dataland is a museum of the future. But it cannot outrun the historical and very human legacies of the form it has chosen to align itself with – the museum.



The Conversation