Ethical erosion: Corporate governance in a free fall

While the memory of legacy frauds — Satyam, Dewan Housing, Yes Bank, and the collapses of Kingfisher and Jet Airways — remains fresh, the recurring nature of these crises suggests a failure to internalise lessons. We have struggled to establish the 'checks and balances' or 'early warning systems' necessary to preempt such deterioration. Recent developments involving marquee names like Tata Sons, HDFC Bank, and emerging players like Gensol Engineering and Ola Electric illustrate a worrying trend.

Each case is distinct, but the underlying concerns are similar: transparency, accountability, fiduciary responsibility and adherence to stated commitments.

At Tata Sons, the debate over the tenure extension of chairman N Chandrasekaran has brought governance processes into focus. Reports suggest differences between key stakeholders on the duration of the extension. More importantly, the episode raises procedural concerns. A chairman seeking deferment of a decision on his own extension presents a clear conflict-of-interest situation. Established governance norms would require recusal and an independent evaluation led by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), supported, if necessary, by external assessors. For an entity of such scale and significance, clarity and process discipline are non-negotiable.