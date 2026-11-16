Espionage peccadillo: Goodbye, Mr Chips

I also have a Cold War honey trap: a photograph of the bewitching Tatiana Romanova, wearing nothing but a black velvet choker and black stockings, looking up saucily at James Bond after sneaking into his bed in “From Russia With Love.”



On my TV at night is the new season of “Black Doves,” the Netflix thriller in which the comely Keira Knightley is spying on her husband, the British prime minister, and working for a spidery organization that sells state secrets to the highest bidder.



And on my coffee table is a DVD of the 1946 Hitchcock spy noir, “Notorious,” in which Ingrid Bergman honeytraps a Nazi played by Claude Rains. When the Rains character is forced to confess to his Nazi mother that he married an American spy, the mother sneers at him: “We are protected by the enormity of your stupidity.”



Suffice it to say, Jensen Huang was not protected by the enormity of his stupidity.



Sexpionage in Silicon Valley looks too easy. It barely requires any real tradecraft. All it takes is a smile from the sort of femme fatale these nerdy brainiacs couldn’t get when they were young — before the billions, the makeovers, the personal trainers, the yachts and Huang’s ubiquitous Tom Ford black leather jacket.



Some Silicon Valley executives have warned their scientists and engineers to beware if they find themselves dating women who are “out of their league,” as one tech leader put it to me.



For a 2023 New Yorker profile, Huang told Stephen Witt that he was anything but a player, noting: “I did not have a girlfriend” in high school. His future wife, Lori, was his college lab partner in an introductory electrical engineering class.



Our future is being molded by a sketchy pantheon of stunted tech bros. Many of these boys with toys are immature, awkward and hubristic, high on their own supply, believing themselves to be the gods of a new religion, the creators of a new species.



And Trumpworld is not reining them in — just the reverse. In return for lavish flattery and donations to President Donald Trump’s inaugural fun and pet projects, they’re getting all kinds of leeway, creating threats to national security and a glide path for artificial intelligence to conquer us.



As Julian Gewirtz wrote in The Atlantic, “American strategy has come to depend, to an extraordinary degree, on powerful private-sector actors whose incentives the government cannot simply assume will align with the national interest.”



Though Huang once said at a summit at Stanford that “greatness comes from character,” the lords of the cloud often seem clueless about character, motivations and, indeed, human beings. That’s how Elon Musk threw away close to half a billion dollars on the midterms.



Huang, who went from video games to crackerjack chips that fueled the AI boom, dismissed the risks of AI and lobbied Trump to lift export restrictions on selling advanced chips to China. Asked if it mattered whether China or the U.S. won the AI contest, he said, “I don’t think it does.”



In April, at a $1 million-a-head Mar-a-Lago dinner, Huang made his case to Trump to allow Nvidia to do business with China as the administration weighed an export ban on its chips. The administration shut down sales days after, only for Trump to reverse course a few months later and allow the company to sell certain chips to our chief adversary, provided the government got 15% of the revenue.

