Equality deferred: LGBTQ soldiers fight Kyiv’s war, sans rights

The European Court of Human Rights found in 2023 that Ukraine’s lack of legal recognition for same-sex couples was discriminatory and violated the right to private and family life. A bill to create registered partnerships was introduced that year, but it remains stuck in Parliament. The legal gap has always been unbearable; then the full-scale war with Russia seemed as though it would make that disparity untenable.

Surely, queer soldiers visibly defending the nation from the front line would render the hypocrisy of Ukrainian law too obvious to sustain. Yet, the gap remains.