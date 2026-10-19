Epic retellings: How Hollywood reimagined the Ramayana

The Sanskrit Ramayana, or Journey of Rama, is an epic poem composed between 400 BCE and 400 CE. The epic follows Rama, an exiled prince and incarnation of Vishnu, as he journeys to rescue his wife, Sita, from the demon king Ravana.

For centuries, people from different religious traditions across South Asia have retold the Ramayana through dramas, narrative poems, shadow puppet plays, pageants, folk songs, comics, television shows, etc. Tiwari’s upcoming film represents the latest cinematic retelling of this vast epic tradition.

For over a decade, I have studied how South Asian epics have been retold within and outside the Indian subcontinent. While many American moviegoers may not recognise the word “Ramayana,” they may have already encountered its characters and stories on the big screen.

A striking example is Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón’s 1995 film, “A Little Princess.” Although an adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s well-known 1905 children’s novel of the same name, Cuarón’s movie begins with Sara Crewe – the daughter of a wealthy British Army captain posted in colonial India – telling the story of the Ramayana.

As Sara narrates the tale of Rama, the film presents scenes inspired by the epic. Actors portraying Rama and Sita are shown living in exile in a lush green forest. When Sita begs Rama to follow a demon disguised as a beautiful golden deer, Rama draws a magical protective circle around the princess and instructs her to stay within the circle’s borders. The story reaches a turning point with the demon king Ravana’s abduction of Sita after she exits the circle.

But the Ramayana is more than a story to Sara – it has parallels with her own life, especially after she is separated from her father when she moves to New York to attend boarding school. Cinema and media studies scholar Jyotsna Kapur explains that “the man cast as Rama is Sara’s father and the Ramayana is the imaginative thread that binds father and daughter together through their struggles while apart.”

