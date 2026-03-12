Energy security lessons ignored

The crisis in West Asia has been brewing for a while, and the conflict has been quickly escalating. Yet the Indian government appears to have dropped the ball for inexplicable reasons. There was an air of smug overconfidence and bravado on the part of the government, along with a belief that nothing could shake it a regime adept at perception and headline management, aided by an army of IT Cell trolls and an inept mainstream media that often fails to hold it accountable.

A pattern is discernible: the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues go to town when there is something to boast about, but in a crisis, they retreat into a shell of silence.