Energy reckoning: US will pay dearly for its energy arrogance

The global oil economy is, in many ways, an American creation. In the early 20th century, major American companies discovered oil throughout Latin America and the Middle East and, for a time, dominated the oil industries in those regions. The United States was the world’s largest oil producer and consumer throughout the first half of the century.

After the oil shocks of the 1970s, the United States led efforts to create the International Energy Agency, through which major industrial economies coordinated their energy policies. Washington also helped push for the formation of a global system of strategic oil reserves and other measures meant to improve the resilience of the global energy economy. By the time of the so-called Carter Doctrine, it was clear to the United States that its national security hinged on access to Persian Gulf energy, which then supplied 25 percent of U.S. imports.

This imperative to defend access to Middle East oil has been weakening, however. Since 2010, a boom in U.S. oil and gas production has reduced the nation’s dependence on imports. By 2020, Gulf oil met less than 10 percent of America’s oil consumption, creating an understandable belief in some circles in Washington that the United States no longer needed to remain embroiled in Middle East affairs. Donald Trump took this idea further, introducing in his first administration the more dubious notion that the United States was now “energy independent” and immune to oil shocks.

From this belief came a dangerous new confidence: Far from depending on the global oil market, the United States could now shape it in ways that served its geopolitical interests. It deployed sanctions aggressively against opponents — Russia, Iran and Venezuela — to limit their ability to sell oil. The United States has also threatened to place harsh tariffs on Canada, which is today the single largest source of its oil imports.