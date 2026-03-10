Energy market: China’s billions at risk in Mideast war

The cost of oil on Monday hit levels not seen in four years, one week after the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, an ally and financial partner of China. Fighting has halted virtually all traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for China’s energy and goods.

China has a lot to lose in a widening conflict. In Iran, China found a cheap source of oil in recent years. Across the region, it found governments keen on its know-how in renewable energy and technology. China grew reliant, like much of the rest of the world, on the Middle East’s supply of both oil and gas.