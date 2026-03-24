Energy imbalance: Greenhouse gases upset climate equilibrium

Researchers found the gap between the two is the biggest since measurements began in 1960, meaning more of the sun’s heat energy is now staying on Earth. And that energy imbalance is heating up the oceans, atmosphere, and frozen regions of the world, according to the World Meteorological Organisation's State of the Global Climate report.

Ashkay Deoras, a research scientist at Britain’s National Centre for Atmospheric Science at the University of Reading, likened the planet to a heated room with the windows closed.

“If you open the window, naturally, you will allow the hot air to escape,” said Deoras, who was not associated with the report. “But now what is happening is that, because of all these greenhouse gases, they are just trapping more and more heat. The planet is just not getting a chance to cool down.”