Energy crisis: Give us hope, Jo’anna, for gas

The chorus of “Give me hope” can resonate with the alternative of indigenous electricity and alleviate the stresses and market manipulations. It can also give a fillip to Indian manufacturers to scale up the induction appliances sector to make it world class.

Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan is an Affiliate Faculty Member, Applied Economics, Boston College, USA; Sarika Rachuri is Faculty Member, ICFAI University, Mumbai