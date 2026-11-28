CHENNAI: Imagine a father who has built a home, educated his children and given them opportunities he never had. Yet one has a degree but no meaningful job; another works hard without improving their living standard. One lacks the resources to pursue her talent; another fears the risks of an uncertain environment.
Concerned, he asks them to do better. But should he also ask: have I created an environment in which each can realise their potential, make choices and prosper?
Three speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand out: his 2021 challenge to bureaucrats to own outcomes; his recent FICCI appeal to industry to turn tax benefits and government support into investment, jobs and better wages; and his ITI call to value vocational education over degrees.
Across bureaucracy, industry and society, the question is: are we converting India’s opportunities into prosperity?
The government’s investments in physical and digital infrastructure, manufacturing, education and skilling deserve recognition, as do the Education Policy, vocational initiatives and higher public capital expenditure.
The next task is helping people seize opportunities. Government should create rules, institutions, infrastructure and incentives that enable citizens to create value, with a focus on a few areas of which we discuss four here.
The PDS provides foodgrains to crores — an extraordinary commitment. But food security and farmer prosperity are not the same.
Procurement has encouraged farmers to grow paddy and wheat. Why will they switch to pulses or oilseeds when yields, prices and markets are uncertain? Meanwhile, India imports substantial quantities of pulses and edible oils; horticulture, livestock and food processing remain underexploited.
We cannot ask farmers to diversify while leaving them to bear the risks. A Crop Transition Guarantee in suitable regions could provide quality seeds, technical support, assured markets or price support and temporary compensation. Procurement and the PDS could gradually include pulses and nutritious local crops.
Policy must be demand-led, aligning consumption, imports, regional suitability and market opportunities to guide farmers and FPOs.
Climate change compounds the challenge. Erratic rainfall, droughts, floods, heat stress and pests threaten productivity. Climate intelligence, resilient seeds, practical advice and better insurance are needed.
Research, forecasting, insurance and agricultural extension must work as one system. Support should reward productivity, water efficiency, soil health, diversification and climate resilience.
India is a large market, but not yet a manufacturing powerhouse. We import critical components, specialised chemicals and pharmaceutical inputs, while domestic value addition remains limited.
China’s strength lies in ecosystems around enormous factories: suppliers, skilled labour, tooling, testing, engineering, logistics, technology and capital. India enters after China has scaled; disconnected small units cannot become global champions. Scale must be a deliberate policy objective.
In promising value chains — electronics components, APIs, speciality chemicals, precision engineering and batteries — we need integrated ecosystems linking anchor manufacturers, suppliers, research, technical institutions, utilities and logistics.
Attracting global manufacturers is only the beginning. Technology transfer, Indian supplier development, stronger engineering and deeper value addition require growth capital, industrial land, research, technology partnerships and expansion-friendly regulations. Review company and capital-market rules to let founder-led businesses raise equity while retaining long-term control, with minority safeguards.
Incentives and protection against unfair trade must depend on productivity, quality, exports and supplier development. The aim is competitive capabilities in selected value chains, not manufacturing everything. India must become more than a market or assembly line: a nation that creates, produces, innovates and adds value for the world.
The Prime Minister’s ITI remarks challenge society’s preference for degrees over vocational skills. A multilingual, interoperable digital ecosystem for AI-enabled teaching and assessment can widen access, especially in underserved areas, and help teachers identify gaps and support learners — not replace teachers.
Vocational exposure should begin early, helping children value different kinds of work. ITIs must partner with industry on curricula, practical training and assessment. Larger manufacturing ecosystems can provide students hands-on exposure.
Apprenticeships should become mainstream: make them easier for smaller businesses to offer, while students earn as they learn. Government has initiated reforms; the next step is connecting education, skills and employment in one reinforcing system.
Investment in roads, railways, ports, airports and digital connectivity is reshaping India’s economic geography. Measure it by productivity and opportunity, not expenditure or assets built.
Reliable power, water, logistics, cold chains, industrial parks, digital connectivity, affordable housing and public transport are essential. Infrastructure should reflect each state’s strengths — manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, services or logistics. Private investment and PPPs can supplement public spending if contracts, risk-sharing and dispute resolution are predictable.
These areas reinforce one another: agriculture enables processing and manufacturing; education prepares the workforce; infrastructure connects producers to markets; predictable policies encourage investment.
Government need not provide every solution. It should enable them through simpler regulations, time-bound low-risk approvals, fair competition, faster commercial dispute resolution and freedom for states to pursue models suited to their strengths.
Measure success through productivity, real incomes, quality employment, enterprise creation, learning outcomes and domestic value addition — not spending or schemes alone.
Healthcare, housing, judicial reform, social security and urban governance deserve a subsequent discussion.
We should acknowledge that the father has listened, invested and provided opportunities. His greatest contribution is creating conditions for each to find a path.
That is India’s next step: from a government-led nation to an enabling nation. Viksit Bharat 2047 requires 140 crore Indians to have the capabilities and opportunity to contribute. Our responsibility is to help the father see what he could do differently — so all prosper.
Ravichandran is an independent director and ex-chairman, Hewlett Packard India; and ex-MD, ANZ Bank