Concerned, he asks them to do better. But should he also ask: have I created an environment in which each can realise their potential, make choices and prosper?

Three speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stand out: his 2021 challenge to bureaucrats to own outcomes; his recent FICCI appeal to industry to turn tax benefits and government support into investment, jobs and better wages; and his ITI call to value vocational education over degrees.

Across bureaucracy, industry and society, the question is: are we converting India’s opportunities into prosperity?

The government’s investments in physical and digital infrastructure, manufacturing, education and skilling deserve recognition, as do the Education Policy, vocational initiatives and higher public capital expenditure.

The next task is helping people seize opportunities. Government should create rules, institutions, infrastructure and incentives that enable citizens to create value, with a focus on a few areas of which we discuss four here.