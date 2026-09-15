Emmy Awards: ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Widow’s Bay’ and ‘Hacks’ in race for the top honours

Mariska Hargitay, the longtime ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ star and a three-time Emmy winner, will host the show on NBC, which has rolled out a peacock blue carpet for the occasion, a nod to the network’s 100th anniversary.

The ceremony will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and the 50th anniversary of ‘Charlie’s Angels’, with cast members among the presenters.

In the race for the top prizes, HBO Max’s real-time emergency room drama ‘The Pitt’ was a rookie upstart a year ago when it won best drama, best actor for star Noah Wyle and best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa. Now an esteemed veteran, the show is expected to repeat in all three categories and could win three more, with Wyle himself up for three trophies. The show’s ensemble got four nominations in the supporting actress category and three more for supporting actor.

‘Hacks’ got the most nominations of any comedy for its fifth and final season on HBO Max, and star Jean Smart is a virtual lock to make it 5-for-5 with yet another win for best actress in a comedy.