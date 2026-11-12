Emissions to solution: Climate's blue frontier runs through India

Every year at the UNFCCC Conference of the Parties (COP), nations that are parties to the Paris Agreement meet to assess efforts to combat climate change. The COP31 meeting began in Turkiye on November 9 and will run until November 20. Similarly, countries that are parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) meet separately to address biodiversity loss. For the first time, COP31 is positioning biodiversity protection as an essential pillar of climate mitigation and adaptation. This unified approach comes at a critical juncture: science increasingly demonstrates that ecosystems such as oceans and forests are not just passive victims of climate change but also part of the solution.

The global population has grown from one billion in 1804 to more than eight billion today, driving demand for food, energy, transportation, housing and industrial development. While development has improved living standards through better housing, transportation, energy, healthcare and economic opportunities, it has also placed greater pressure on natural resources and ecosystems. The challenge is not whether development should continue, but how to make it more sustainable through innovation, efficiency, circularity, and responsible resource management.