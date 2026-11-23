“It’s kind of staggering, but you can see how quickly he’s reversing because he understands how the fortunes of his company are so tied in with state and federal government goodies,” said Alex Gibney, director of the new four-hour documentary “Musk.”



To watch “Musk,” which is available for rent now and will be on HBO early next year, is to understand how much the tech oligarch could have to lose from sustained public scrutiny. The film deconstructs the legend around Musk, while showing how much of his titanic success is owed to the government he so recently took a chain saw to.



Gibney’s film reminds us that Musk didn’t start Tesla — he bought it. (“He’s actually accomplished some amazing things in his own right,” one of the real founders told CNBC. “I’m not sure why he also has to say that he was a founder when he wasn’t.”) Gibney shows how Musk sometimes resorted to chicanery to make his products seem more impressive. In a wrongful death deposition, a former Tesla employee admitted to staging a video purporting to show a car’s self-driving capabilities. An engineer hid in the back, where he made the car stop and start.



“Musk” also punctures the idea that engineering is Musk’s primary talent. At one point, Jim Cantrell, the former vice president of business development at Musk’s company SpaceX, laughs when he hears that Musk wanted to be called SpaceX’s “chief engineer.” “Elon’s a damn good engineer, but he’s not an educated engineer,” he says.



But Musk is not a fraud like Elizabeth Holmes. His companies build tangible and sometimes remarkable things — cars, rockets and satellites. He has a genius of a certain sort. It’s just that his genius is primarily for the interrelated tasks of attracting investors and securing government money.



Gibney says Musk has mastered what he calls “reward hacking.” His foremost skill, Gibney told me, is “both harnessing government contracts and also government subsidies. That’s his genius. His whole career is built on that.”

