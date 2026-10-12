Electoral integrity: When ECI loses trust, democracy takes a hit

Article 324 of the Constitution vests the Election Commission of India (ECI) with the superintendence, direction and control of electoral roll preparation and the conduct of elections. This authority carries an exceptional responsibility because the Commission administers the process through which political power is acquired and transferred. The Commission’s credibility depends not merely on its constitutional status but also on the safeguards governing appointments, the transparency of its decisions and its willingness to address public concerns. The current appointment framework raises questions about whether these safeguards are adequate. Under the 2023 law, the selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The government therefore holds two of the committee’s three votes. The issue is not simply whether this arrangement is legally valid. It is whether an institution responsible for overseeing elections can command public confidence when the political executive has a decisive role in selecting its leadership.

In Anoop Baranwal v. Union of India (2023), the Supreme Court had directed that, until Parliament enacted a law, appointments should be recommended by a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India. Parliament subsequently enacted a different framework. The Commission’s independence must therefore be evident in its structure and conduct, not merely asserted in response to criticism. The scale and consequences of SIR make these concerns urgent. Reports have put the number of names left out of draft electoral rolls across several States and Union Territories at more than 13 crore.