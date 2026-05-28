Electoral behaviour: Freebies alone cannot buy voter trust

The recent elections to four state Assemblies raise an important question about the role of freebies in Indian politics. Governments changed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal, while the BJP retained power in Assam. This is significant because in recent elections in states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, ruling parties appeared to benefit from welfare schemes and direct cash transfers. In those cases, voters seemed to trust the ruling party more because the promised benefits had already been deposited into their bank accounts. Even when opposition parties offered higher benefits, the ruling parties enjoyed an advantage because they had already built some level of trust through implementation.



However, the latest results suggest that this logic does not always work. In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, welfare promises and freebies were present, but they did not become the sole deciding factor. Both ruling and opposition parties made extensive welfare promises in their manifestos. In Bengal, the TMC promised to increase financial aid under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by Rs 500, bringing the amount to Rs 1,500 per month for general-category women and Rs 1,700 per month for SC/ST women. The BJP, on the other hand, promised Rs 3,000 monthly financial aid for women, doubling the benefit offered by the existing scheme. Both parties also announced support for unemployed youth.

