Editorial: Strict checks on drug supply chain

The critical question is whether and how authorities verify that online platforms dispense genuine prescription drugs against valid prescriptions, especially given the ease of generating fake prescriptions using AI tools. This is an area of concern, and the government needs to initiate necessary steps, including expediting action on the draft e-pharmacy rules to regulate the online drugs trade.



The larger issue lies in the unusually high profit margins within the pharmaceutical industry, which can go up to 70% to 80%. Healthcare activists have been advocating against unfair pricing practices, which are arguably one of the main drivers for unsafe, unethical and questionable business practices such as exerting undue influence on physicians to prescribe expensive branded medicines when affordable generic alternatives are available.