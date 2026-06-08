Editorial:Power and the image trap

Globally, the new brand of leaders emerging into politics today has two opposite styles to choose from. At one pole, all by himself, is Donald Trump, who breaks all conventions and makes himself available to even rookie reporters on the telephone or through impromptu “press gaggles” in his office. This allows him to dominate the discourse as no other leader has ever been able to. At the other pole is Narendra Modi, who makes himself precious to the media by holding no press conferences at all and speaking to people only through public addresses. While he too sets the agenda, he succeeds in doing so only by following a punishing schedule of public appearances and by exercising any number of devices from the authoritarian toolkit.

Vijay’s communication strategy seems to be patterned after Modi, without, however, having the luxury of being able to control the messaging through instruments of state. The aim seems to be to prolong his mystique and preserve brand quality. That sort of thinking comes to us from the world of films, the chief minister’s former metier, where the thing to be sold is a product, a movie, with a short shelf life. There, A-list stars are preserved from overexposure by a back-office staff and then brought to peak at the right time by a phalanx of stylists and media whisperers. In politics, and especially in power, that degree of image control is impossible to sustain and difficult to protect from the unforeseen. Image control in public office is an ever-evolving game. Trying to predefine it comes with attendant risks, such as appearing evasive or becoming frozen as a flexi.