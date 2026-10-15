Editorial: Zoho signals IT stress

The alarm bells have been ringing for a while now, but they are growing louder by the day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the co-founder of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, flagged the uncertainty plaguing the IT services sector due to the rising costs of AI – a whopping fourfold increase in prices of data centre servers and a substantial increase in expenditure on AI usage and GPUs.

Even though revenue is going up, the increased spending, especially capital expenditure on expensive servers, has adversely affected cash flow. Consequently, Zoho has been forced to cut its marketing budget, freeze new hiring, and pause pay raises for current employees. The resultant social media uproar cannot be dismissed as a storm in a teacup, as it is indicative of a seismic undercurrent of insecurity and anxiety among IT employees and job aspirants.