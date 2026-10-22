Editorial: Work together to curb drug menace

Addressing a public meeting in Ludhiana, the top BJP leader launched a tirade against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for failing to curb drug menace in the State. Using the sensational murder of an anti-drug activist to highlight the issue of drug epidemic was not lost on political observers, as it was reminiscent of BJP’s playbook of leveraging the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case in the run up to West Bengal Assembly elections.

AAP’s response was largely political, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann taking a dig at Amit Shah for worrying about the State as elections are nearing and that the sensible people of Punjab can see through his ploy. During multiple meetings with him, Mann had sought anti-drone systems since Punjab shares 500 km border with Pakistan, but the request was denied. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal countered the Home Minister by pointing out that drugs enter the State “through Adani Port”, referring to the massive heroin consignments seized at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. He also lashed out at Amit Shah regarding the “protection” being given to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, now lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, who is alleged to be a mastermind behind the spread of gangster and drug culture in Punjab.