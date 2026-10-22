Editorial: Work together to curb drug menace

The timing and agenda of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Punjab cannot be missed, as it is indicative of the soft launch of campaign for 2027 Assembly elections, despite his claim that there was no political agenda beyond offering solace to grieving families. In politics, disclaimers are largely meaningless.
Addressing a public meeting in Ludhiana, the top BJP leader launched a tirade against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for failing to curb drug menace in the State. Using the sensational murder of an anti-drug activist to highlight the issue of drug epidemic was not lost on political observers, as it was reminiscent of BJP’s playbook of leveraging the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case in the run up to West Bengal Assembly elections.
AAP’s response was largely political, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann taking a dig at Amit Shah for worrying about the State as elections are nearing and that the sensible people of Punjab can see through his ploy. During multiple meetings with him, Mann had sought anti-drone systems since Punjab shares 500 km border with Pakistan, but the request was denied. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal countered the Home Minister by pointing out that drugs enter the State “through Adani Port”, referring to the massive heroin consignments seized at Gujarat’s Mundra Port. He also lashed out at Amit Shah regarding the “protection” being given to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, now lodged in Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat, who is alleged to be a mastermind behind the spread of gangster and drug culture in Punjab.
Beyond whataboutery and verbal sparring, both BJP and AAP know that the drug conundrum in Punjab is not only a complex and multifaceted issue but also a systemic problem not amenable to easy, quick-fix solutions. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP coalition government could not tackle the substance abuse epidemic and in fact, it is widely believed that during its decade-long rule in 2007-17, there was a severe escalation of the drug crisis, specifically the explosion of synthetic drugs like chitta (heroin) and smack. Since the BJP does not have a proven model or track record in states like UP and Maharashtra which face high rates of addiction, it is not clear how, if voted to power in Punjab, it would fulfil the Home Minister’s promise of ending the menace by December 2029.
During elections, the AAP too made unrealistic promises of ending illegal drugs within three to six months. It not only failed to meet the first deadline, but also subsequent new deadlines. It is not that the government did not try. There were concerted actions, like the 2025 anti-drug campaign - Yudh Nashian Virudh – that integrated strict police enforcement with school-level prevention curricula and community rehabilitation programmes. It also recorded some tangible results in terms of getting de-addiction treatment to over 90,000 persons and arresting 85,000 individuals. The numbers may seem impressive by themselves but will pale into insignificance given the magnitude of the problem involving 66 lakh drug users. It was too little, too late.
Instead of making tall claims and empty promises to win elections, the State and central governments should work together to implement a phased or calibrated strategy that combines enforcement-led “war on drugs” and systemic reforms involving public health, socio-economic and educational interventions.