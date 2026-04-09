Editorial: Window of opportunity

To many foreign policy experts, it was nothing short of a disaster. The ill-timed visit, which was construed as being a part of the Israeli camp and an endorsement of its unjust war on Iran, and the subsequent wishy-washy stance resulted in New Delhi falling between two stools. All the tall claims popularised by the BJP IT cell and a compliant media of India’s soft power, the magic of Modi’s personalised diplomacy, and the gaining of a place at the high table of global politics seem to have come to naught. Pakistan has evidently succeeded where India, despite its size, economic might and other levers of influence, seems to have failed. Islamabad has been successful in managing relationships with arch-rivals: the US on the one hand and Iran and China on the other. India’s strategic shift towards Israel has cost it an age-old, reliable and trustworthy relationship with Iran. The political leadership, the Prime Minister and the mandarins of South Block have their work cut out for them — to regain the lost ground.