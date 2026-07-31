Editorial: Why isn’t the minister home?

In addition, there is an abundance of social media and independent media livestreaming footage showing police personnel using shock batons and brute force, wickedly and wantonly, against protesters, especially women. There is verified footage of unidentified men participating in baton charges alongside uniformed police officers, and of riot-control personnel operating without name tags. Moreover, belying the false claim that the protesters came with intent to be violent, media reports have traced the origin of a truckload of stones found parked near the protest site; the vehicle and its cargo had been seized by the police a few days prior and had remained in their custody until the night before the march on Parliament.

Given the weight of such evidence, it is the duty of the Home Minister to field the queries being levelled at agencies in his charge, and indeed himself, lest he was the one who expressly ordered the use of pellet guns, as Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged in the Lok Sabha. Why was force used at all against non-violent youngsters? Why did the police use illegal methods? What purpose was brute force meant to serve? What action will be taken against officers who used the protest as cover to molest young women?