Editorial: Why is India's GDP like Chennai's weather?

This is faster than the 6.9% growth rate seen in the first quarter of FY 2025–26, but slower than the 8.6% recorded in the immediately preceding quarter (Q4 FY 2025–26).

Considering that Q1 of this financial year took the brunt of the economic fallout from the war in West Asia, the numbers have surprised analysts while allowing the government to gloat that India continues to be the world’s fastest growing big economy.

Indeed, from their travels abroad, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman congratulated not themselves but the people of India for braving oil price shocks and supply chain issues to return such impressive figures.

However, the PM belied his own exuberance when he posted a selfie video from Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan appealing to people at home, for the second time this year, to avoid foreign travel, gold purchases, and destination weddings to help conserve foreign exchange.