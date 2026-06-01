Editorial: Why exams are neither CUET nor NEET

For NTA, the embarrassment could not have come sooner. The agency is facing a CBI probe into the leak of the question paper ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 exam on May 3. The test will be held again on June 21. While the investigation will hopefully bust the racket behind the paper leak, these cases add to the NTA’s woeful record. Two years ago, the NEET-UG was compromised when questions leaked in Bihar, enabling 67 candidates to score the maximum 720/720 marks.



In parallel to the NTA’s botch up, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is facing allegations of incompetence over its flawed transition to an on-screen marking (OSM) system. After thousands of Class 12 students reported anomalies in the marks awarded to them, the OSM system has been found to be bedevilled by poor quality of scanned answer scripts, missed answers, and wrong marking. Raising doubts about the security of the OSM system, ethical hackers have claimed they could bypass authentication controls and access evaluator data.



Obviously, taken together, these failures point to the fact that evaluation mechanisms in our educational system are in shambles. Paper leaks are a persisting affliction in India. They beset most board exams, competitive admission tests, and recruitment procedures for jobs in government, railways, banks, and police. Given this unwanted ubiquity, it is useful to examine what solutions are being proposed by way of riddance.