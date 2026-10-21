Editorial: Why are we stampede country?

Stampedes have been a recurring form of disaster in India in recent years. During a period of less than two and a half years, eight stampedes have taken place at different locations: a religious assembly in Hathras, UP; Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj; New Delhi railway station; a ticket counter in Tirupati; a theatre in Hyderabad; a political rally in Tamil Nadu; a stadium in Bengaluru; and now a puja pandal in Kolkata. The toll varied from one (Hyderabad) to 121 (Hathras), and the triggers were different, but this run of bad events can help to develop a typology of stampedes in India, which can help agencies and organisers design preventive plans.

Religious gatherings, mass celebrations and political/celebrity events figure prominently in India’s stampedes. So that’s one factor crowd management agencies need to give extra weightage for, not just while giving permission but while monitoring the event as well. From a crowd psychology point of view, such events are likely to generate sudden excitement or unpredictable movement. Crowd management agencies must revise their manuals to include special safeguards and protocols for such events.