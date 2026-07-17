Editorial: Why add Taslima to the tinder box?

She has been in exile from her native country since 1994 and has lived as a refugee alternately in India and some western countries. Being a Bengali speaker, she was put up in Kolkata for a while in the 2000s, until she became a hot potato for the then Left Front government and was hurriedly flown out to New Delhi when her autobiographical work ‘Dwikhandita’ triggered rioting in 2007.

Now with the Hindu nationalist BJP in power in West Bengal, her return has been announced with some enthusiasm, apparently to make a point to the minority community. Free rein to writers is always welcome and Nasrin has an artiste’s licence to present her views fearlessly anywhere. However, there is unmistakable hypocrisy in the BJP government in Kolkata green-lighting an invitation to the writer just weeks after its parent government in Delhi contrived to scuttle the release of a film on extrajudicial killings in Punjab in the 1990s and to stop the funding to the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), a reputed and autonomous research institution.