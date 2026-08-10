Editorial: Who's isolated now ?

While the fine print has not been revealed, the central principle in the pact, that an attack on any of the signatories would be regarded as an attack on all of them, makes it directly relevant to India. Although New Delhi has not reacted to the development, it is obvious the BJP-led Union government’s policy of not hesitating to cross borders in pursuit of Pakistan-sponsored terror actors will now have to be recalibrated if not reconsidered. It may well remain an option but will have to be exercised with much greater forethought.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement is being called the ‘Islamic NATO’ because of the symbolism surrounding it and the ‘one for all and all for one’ inspiration it draws from Article 5 of NATO. The pact was signed in the holiest city of the Muslim world, bringing together three Sunni Islamic countries with complementary capabilities. Turkey is a member of NATO, has the second-largest military within that Western alliance and significant defence production capacities. Saudi Arabia is home to Islam's holiest sites and is the world's top oil exporter. Pakistan is the only Islamic country with nuclear weapons, a large standing army and a competent air force.