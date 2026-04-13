Editorial: When umpire becomes pitch doctor

Two days earlier, in a surprise move, it had moved out Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and appointed M Sai Kumar in his place. It also appointed senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal as the DGP in charge of both the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Armed Reserve.

With this, the ECI has effectively taken control of the State administration, having placed its nominees in all the top posts in the poll-bound state: Chief Secretary, Head of the State Police, Chennai City Police Commissioner, and Home Secretary. The law does, with the intention of ensuring a level playing field, give ECI the power to make changes to the State administration but, customarily, it has been applied sparingly, or only at the constituency level.

But in the past 10 years, the commission has been invoking this power at the apex level as well, and on a larger scale. It is rare for the heads of both the civil and police administration to be changed, as has been done in Tamil Nadu now.