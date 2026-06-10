Editorial: When truth itself is the problem

Father, Son and Holy War was made at a time when the Hindutva movement was muscling up to become what it is today. It contained footage of events around the Sati incident in Rajasthan in 1987, the Bombay communal riots in 1992–93 and the muscularity marches organised by the RSS in the early 1990s. The “violence” contained in it pales in comparison to the gory horrors YouTube casually hosts today. When Doordarshan quibbled over showing the film, the Supreme Court reviewed it and ruled that the footage was true to the artiste’s goal of portraying how hate was systematically stoked and how it brought misery upon innocents. That YouTube’s algorithm has failed, belatedly, to make that distinction simply exposes its moderation process as too crude for art, or too vulnerable to persuasion by authority.

By removing Father, Son and Holy War, YouTube has joined a long list of state or state-dictated agencies that have tried to stifle Patwardhan’s work. Almost every film of his has run into resistance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Doordarshan, or the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF)—and now social media. That this attempted smothering has spanned five decades, different parties in power, left-wing as well as right-wing ruling ideologies and two autocracies fifty years apart tells you as much about Patwardhan’s battle-scarred career as about the authoritarian tendency in India.