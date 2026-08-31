Editorial: When publishers chicken out

While some Congress leaders have said PRHI wanted Sonia Gandhi to delete critical material on Narendra Modi and his handling of China’s encroachments into Indian territory, the publisher would not go into the specifics of why the talks fell through. Instead, it released a statement distancing itself from the book but asserting “both our prerogative and our responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books.”

Of course, it is a publisher’s prerogative how they choose to expend their paper, but, remarkably, supine publishers always spout high-sounding editorial principles. Surely, PRHI's touching concern for Sonia Gandhi's “best interests” is tempered by their need to kowtow to the government, even if unbidden? India has an entire library of books that have run into trouble at various stages of their life under pressure, overt or perceived, from the Hindutva right wing and the Narendra Modi government. It’s a library to which PRHI and its predecessor Penguin India have contributed a few entries.

In fact, the kowtowing began even before Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014. In February that year, the publisher caved in to litigation launched by the late Dinanath Batra of the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti and decided to pulp copies of Wendy Doniger’s book The Hindus: An Alternative History, which examined India’s past from a non-Brahmanical and non-patriarchal point of view. Several other authors protested the decision and asked for their books to be pulped too.