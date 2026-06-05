Editorial: When denials do not work

It's no one’s case that this is a 1991 moment for India. Back then, our forex reserves had collapsed to $1.2 billion, enough to pay for two weeks of imports; today, in spite of the run on our dollar holdings due to ballooning oil prices and rising imports, India is covered for 12 months of imports and in no danger of any default. However, the Narendra Modi government is so shy of accountability and so comfortable in opaque operations that its protestations of candour carry little conviction among the people.

While the official communique was obviously designed to reassure the public, a timeline mismatch — showing no change in gold holdings in April but remaining silent on the two-week period to May 22 — left it open to dissonance. There was a drop in the dollar value of bullion reserves by roughly $6 billion, not entirely explained by the correction in global gold prices, while there was a surge in foreign currency assets during the exact same two-week period.

At a time when the Union government is caught in a perfect storm of a soaring import bill, flight of capital from the Indian markets, and falling remittances, it needs to have the public’s confidence on its side. But to win that trust, it needs to welcome accountability, not be comfortable in opacity. A furtive operating style does nothing to reassure the public at home, nor will it gain the confidence of NRI investors whose dollars it now needs.