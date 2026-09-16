Editorial: What's an orangutan doing here?

The abandoned babies are said to be no more than three to eight months old and must have been torn from their mothers. Orangutans are native to Indonesia and Malaysia, where they dwell in high-canopied rainforests. Had the infants not been found by local villagers, they would surely have perished. They are now being looked after in the Nandankanan zoo in Bhubaneswar while protocols are being gone through for repatriation to wherever they were captured from, possibly Indonesia.

This is not the first time that orangutans have figured on the wildlife trafficking map of India. While reptiles and rare birds form the bulk of exotic species illegally brought in, interceptions of non-native primates like orangutans, gibbons and slow lorises, all on the IUCN endangered list, have become more frequent as well. This points to a thriving illegal pet trade catering to the private menageries of wealthy people. Wildlife experts say this demand has even led to the burgeoning of private captive breeding programmes in some parts of the country.