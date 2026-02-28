Editorial: War clouds over region

Pakistan needs to weigh the pros and cons of waging war against Afghanistan at this juncture. Though Pakistan is militarily better placed to mount attacks, a protracted conflict could bleed the country, whose economy is in bad shape and cannot afford any further deterioration due to the bleeding of resources. It is not clear if the political establishment, which is itself in a quandary, is united in its support of prolonged conflict. Lastly, garnering support to fight another predominantly Muslim country ruled by an Islamic organisation is not going to be easy.

Likewise, Afghanistan has its share of chinks in the armour. Continued skirmishes and, worse, a serious war will have devastating consequences. Taliban, which was able to resist the might of the US and its allies through guerrilla-type warfare, can wage a war of attrition, but it will be at a huge cost in terms of disrupted trade, humanitarian crisis and squandering its scarce resources in diplomatic manoeuvres with nations like Qatar and Saudi Arabia.