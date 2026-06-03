Editorial: Wake up to the TFR alarm bell

The state continues to be a high performer on several counts. For instance, 99.7% of all births now take place under professional supervision; stunting among children under five is down to 20.7% from 25.0% in NFHS-5 (2019-21); and more than 90% of children aged 12 to 23 months are fully vaccinated. As a whole, the findings attest to the impressive work by the administration over a long period to improve access to institutional healthcare and raise maternal health and child nutrition parameters.

However, a major point of concern for the state is the fall in its total fertility rate (TFR), the average number of children a woman is likely to have during childbearing years (15-49). Tamil Nadu’s TFR has fallen from 1.8 in NFHS-5 to 1.7 now. The other southern states also have TFRs below 2.1—the level necessary to keep the population stable in the coming decades—but they have improved while Tamil Nadu has slid. Telangana’s TFR has risen to 1.9 from 1.8, while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka improved marginally to 1.8 and Kerala remained unchanged at 1.8.