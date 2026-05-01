Editorial: Wake up to the snakebite season

Kerala typically sees 4,000-5,000 snakebites yearly, a large share of them being envenomation cases (snakebites with injection of venom). Deaths are disproportionately few, 18 last year, which again attests to an alert healthcare system. This year there has been a spurt in cases due to the unusually hot pre-monsoon months, which is the hatching season for reptiles. The heat is driving juveniles towards cooler shelter, including homes, leading to accidental encounters. Well over 1,500 cases have been reported in the March-April period in Kerala, while there have been sporadic incidents along the Western Ghats in neighbouring states.

Despite their scale and ubiquity, snakebites are a neglected public health problem in India. A signature study of snakebite mortality in India, published in e-Life in 2020, found that the country had a shocking total of 1.2 million snakebite deaths, half the global count, between 2000 and 2019, at an average of 58,000 per year. The World Health Organisation classifies snakebite envenoming as a neglected tropical disease, in some years exceeding deaths from malaria. Yet, while malaria rightly commands policy attention, surveillance and funding, snakebites as a public health issue get only sporadic attention at the policy level. Response tends to be incident-related and largely left to village panchayats and primary health centres.