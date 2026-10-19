Editorial: Wait for a weakened Don

India has been a major buyer of Russian crude oil since 2022, when Western nations slapped sanctions on the Putin regime for the invasion of Ukraine. Russia offered India a steep discount on its oil, and New Delhi took the offer. Its purchases of Ural crude increased from 1–2% of India's crude oil imports before 2022 to more than 39%. Today, India buys 1.8 million barrels per day from Russia.

But the nature of the transaction has changed because of the US-Israel war on Iran. What used to be a decision of choice has become dependence. With oil and natural gas production facilities in the Gulf states badly damaged and supplies through the Straits of Hormuz and Bab-el Mandab severely constricted, India is now dependent on Russian oil, for which it competes with China. Had the Graham tariffs kicked in at this juncture, India would have had two choices, both hard, to make: One, to continue buying from Russia and cop 100% tariffs by the US, besides several other sanctions; Two, to bend to Trump administration pressure and switch to Venezuelan oil, more expensive to refine, thereby signing off on its energy sovereignty.

There’s no telling when this temporary relief will end. There is no fixed expiry date for Trump’s waiver. It will remain in force until he or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in consultation with relevant officials, decides further action is appropriate. Rubio has set 60 days as an assessment period, after which the US administration will decide whether or not to prolong the waiver.