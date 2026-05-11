Editorial: Vijay, now be the change

So, accordingly, right after his swearing in at the head of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government on Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay signed into effect three of his major campaign promises: 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, a special force for women’s safety and a crackdown on drug trafficking.

Each of these, and all of the others made on the stump, will test the new government’s revenues and its leader’s political acumen.

Vijay’s first remarks in power set the tone for his administration: He pledged a commitment to “real secularism and social justice”, doffed his hat to the youth vote, and asserted that he will be the only centre of power in the party. The last is a necessary imperative for him. Vijay’s charisma was an essential ingredient of the TVK’s success, and it will be a crucial factor as the party squares up to the challenges that lie ahead. It will hold the new entity together as it evolves its internal processes and deals with allies and adversaries, each of whom will be out to probe chinks in his armour.