Editorial: Victory as cover for vengeance

The situation could not be more worrying for citizens who wish for nothing more than a return to everyday concerns after a bitter election campaign. To them, this convulsion is a sign of things to come. Daggers drawn are workers of two parties with a tendency towards violence, one operating under the guise of ideology and the other bitter about having to let go of an extortion system that kept them in clover for 15 years. For BJP supporters, this victory provides cover for vengeance, an opportunity to pay back for the brutality they were subjected to since their party began to challenge for power in 2016. For TMC workers, the election defeat means an immediate loss of livelihood from the brokerage regime they lorded over, dictating rents and local deals and meddling in civic disputes.