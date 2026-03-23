Editorial: V-Dem report: All fall down

The LDI is just one of five indices maintained by the Sweden-based institute. The others measure the health of a country’s electoral system, the rule of law and rights protection, participatory democracy, public discourse and equality. India’s score on each of these counts has slid from tolerable or improving levels in 2014 to unmistakably undemocratic depths today.

India’s LDI is now at levels not seen since the Emergency of 1975. The other indicators showing the most severe deterioration include freedom of expression, engagement of civil society in policy making, legislative oversight of the executive and protection of citizen rights. India continues to be classified as an electoral autocracy, a depth we first plumbed in 2017. If we haven’t slipped further, it is because the powers that be still hide behind the fig leaf of multi-party elections, while attendant systems' judicial independence have long ceased to perform their functions.