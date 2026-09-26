Editorial | UNGA: Rhetoric vs reality

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, denied a visa to travel to the US for a second consecutive year, delivered his address through a pre-recorded video. Conversely, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for crimes relating to the bombing of Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attended the UNGA session. However, he had to face the ignominy of widespread reprobation as dozens of delegates walked out of the hallowed chamber. The symbolism was telling and could not be missed.

Despite making global headlines, there is a growing perception about UNGA’s waning historical importance during conflict, reducing the session to a diplomatic ritual of diminishing significance. The UN as an international organisation has experienced a decline, more so during the first and the current presidency of Trump. A prime example is Trump’s Board of Peace to oversee Gaza’s demilitarisation and rebuilding, aiming to usurp the UN’s global role and reduce its long-term relevance.