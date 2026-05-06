Editorial: Turbulent times for aviation sector

Recent developments are likely to intensify the turbulence the civil aviation sector has been facing lately. Firstly, the state-owned oil companies have hiked the aviation fuel prices for international airlines for the second time in the last couple of months. Even though the domestic airlines were spared for now, it is only a matter of time before the impending hike hits them as well, given how ongoing geopolitical tensions have been a portent of the global energy crisis storm to come. Secondly, the Supreme Court has been breathing down the necks of the government regarding the need for regulating unpredictable fluctuations in airfares and other charges levied by private airlines. The apex court took the Centre to task for dodging the filing of affidavits in the case in question despite seeking and getting more time. The government’s predicament is obvious, but its strategy to dodge it is not necessarily the right response or justified.