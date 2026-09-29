Editorial: Trust deficit on campus

Officials claimed that there was no evidence of sexual assault of a student in a hostel room by an outsider, but a severe trust deficit meant they could not quash what they termed “social media rumours”. Neither could the police reach the campus on time to quell vandalism and arson.

While police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and formed a special team to investigate the incident, they are yet to verify and confirm basic facts, let alone establish the truth. Even media reports lacked clarity on several aspects.

According to media reports, initial student protests began in the early hours of Sunday on campus, demanding a prompt investigation and action. However, it remains unclear how the situation spiralled out of control into violence, and what the university administration and local police were doing while trouble brewed. After a couple of hours, protesting students moved outside the campus and blocked the nearby Delhi-Amritsar highway.

By evening, the situation had deteriorated further, prompting police to resort to a lathicharge to disperse protestors. Things came to such a pass that police reportedly conducted a flag march inside the campus to restore order. The university authorities eventually suspended classes for ten days and announced the postponement of mid-term examinations.