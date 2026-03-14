Editorial: Trump’s tariff tactics return

In hindsight, the initial self-congratulatory exhilaration over trade negotiation progress —specifically reaching a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade as a stepping stone to broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations — appears premature. Now, contrary to official claims on both sides, it remains to be seen if India will use this opportunity to bide its time, seeking further details while navigating the probe process.

Section 301 targets “overcapacity” or structural excess capacity in production that significantly outpaces domestic and global demand. The US argument posits that these excess products are dumped into the American market, adversely affecting local industry through falling prices, the closure of industrial units, and job losses.

To protect domestic industry and employment, the US could then impose retaliatory tariffs. Indian sectors such as solar modules, steel, textiles, and automotive goods are particularly vulnerable to this probe, which is expected to be completed within the next five months to coincide with the expiry of current tariffs.