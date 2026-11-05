Editorial: Trump meets his reckoning

The present wave of success is being attributed to the cascading effect of the progressive left's proven blueprint involving economic affordability, opposition to foreign conflict and democratic governance, with messaging that was not only distinct from but totally opposed to Republican positions. But there is a nagging feeling that the Democrats are likely to disappoint the electorate by their stance on the war against Iran, if one goes by the track record of the Obama and Biden presidencies.The midterm results have pushed American politics into a period of divided government, in which Trump will have to deal with a House and Senate controlled by the Democrats. Even with Republicans in the saddle on Capitol Hill, Trump bypassed them and ruled by executive orders, regulatory orders and emergency declarations. He will continue to do so, but this time he will face not only judicial challenges but also financial constraints, as the Democrats will hold the purse strings. Equally important is heightened Congressional oversight of administrative appointments and judicial nominations, and scrutiny of the government's functioning and foreign policy decisions. The Democrats may not be able to alter the course of the government or curb the president's unfettered powers, but their pushback will provide ample fodder for the 2028 presidential campaign.