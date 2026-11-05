Editorial: Trump meets his reckoning

Voters have delivered a scathing verdict on US president Donald Trump's domestic and foreign policy failures. The Democratic Party's sweeping success in the US midterms, and its gaining of a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, leave little room for doubt. There had already been simmering discontent over America's role and complicity in the deaths of civilians, including children and women, and the devastation of Gaza during Israel's military campaign. This was followed by the highly unpopular war with Iran and its economic fallout, which triggered widespread anxiety over the rising cost of living. Progressive Democratic candidates like Abdul El-Sayed argued against the squandering of American tax dollars on pointless foreign wars and on arming an Israeli war machine that was committing crimes against humanity, instead of spending them on US education, healthcare and infrastructure. This campaign pitch clearly struck a responsive chord among voters already peeved by the consequences of Trump's economic and foreign policy.
Secondly, the victory of Democrats in Republican strongholds like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina marks a redrawing of the political map and a realignment of political forces. Likewise, in a decisive and stinging rejection of the MAGA agenda and its divisive and hateful rhetoric against racial and religious identities, the election marked historic milestones as the first Muslim was elected to the US Senate, while Georgia, Florida and Wisconsin elected Black governors, including the nation's first-ever Black female governor. Moreover, reports suggest that Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, known to be a Centre-Left leader, is likely to become the first Black Speaker of the House, which will not be to the liking of progressive Democrats.The elections not only exposed but also further sharpened the contradictions between establishment Democrats and their progressive counterparts within the party. Their past electoral debacles are widely believed to have been due to the blurring of lines between them and the Republicans on contentious issues such as taxing the rich and waging wars abroad.
The present wave of success is being attributed to the cascading effect of the progressive left's proven blueprint involving economic affordability, opposition to foreign conflict and democratic governance, with messaging that was not only distinct from but totally opposed to Republican positions. But there is a nagging feeling that the Democrats are likely to disappoint the electorate by their stance on the war against Iran, if one goes by the track record of the Obama and Biden presidencies.The midterm results have pushed American politics into a period of divided government, in which Trump will have to deal with a House and Senate controlled by the Democrats. Even with Republicans in the saddle on Capitol Hill, Trump bypassed them and ruled by executive orders, regulatory orders and emergency declarations. He will continue to do so, but this time he will face not only judicial challenges but also financial constraints, as the Democrats will hold the purse strings. Equally important is heightened Congressional oversight of administrative appointments and judicial nominations, and scrutiny of the government's functioning and foreign policy decisions. The Democrats may not be able to alter the course of the government or curb the president's unfettered powers, but their pushback will provide ample fodder for the 2028 presidential campaign.